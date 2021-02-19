5 Adults, 2 Kids Displaced in Mattapan After Fire Breaks Out on Snowy Boston Night

Seven people, including two children, were displaced on a snowy night in Boston when a fire broke out in their Mattapan home, and the fire department said deep snow was a challenge in fighting the blaze.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 34 Fessenden Street night for a 2-alarm fire Friday night. As they battled the blaze, crews were ordered off rear porches when one firefighter fell through. The fire department said he was okay and continued working.

There were no other reported injuries.

Companies are checking for hot spots,there are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/M3YpjchtCM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2021

Fire officials say the blaze in the basement traveled up to the second floor. The heavy fire was knocked down after fire crews encountered some challenges.

In addition to deep snow, the fire department said high fences made it a challenge to get to the rear porches.

Crews were checking for hot spots around 11:20 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.