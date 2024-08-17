5 kids removed from ‘deplorable' living conditions at Johnston, RI home

Five children, including a 7-week old infant, were removed from a home in Johnston, Rhode Island, last week, and their mother was arrested on child cruelty charges.

Johnston police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that officers, acting on a report, did a wellness check at the Harris Avenue home around noon Wednesday and observed "deplorable living conditions" throughout the home including trash, feces and moldy food.

There was also no visible food or water in the home for the family's cats, which have since been seized by animal control.

The kids were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for evaluation, and they are now in the custody of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, WJAR reports. Their mother, 40-year-old Tiffany Vanstone, was taken into custody on five felony counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, as well as unnecessary cruelty to animals.

She was later released on personal recognizance, but she can only see her children under DCYF supervision, police told WJAR.

The family's home was deemed unfit to be lived in, and the town of Johnson assessed more than $34,000 in property fines, according to WJAR. A court date for that is scheduled for next week.