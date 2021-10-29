8 People Hospitalized in Brockton, Hanson CO Scares

Eight people were taken to the hospital overnight after two separate carbon monoxide scares in Brockton and Hanson, Massachusetts.

Many communities were left without power after a damaging nor'easter tore down trees and utility poles earlier this week. It is unclear if the incidents were related to any generators that may have been running.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Brockton Fire Department responded to Menlo Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, where five people were taken to the hospital.

The Hanson Fire Department confrimed that three people were taken to South Shore hospital after a separate incident at 71 Crescent Place around 5 a.m. Friday.

The extent of their conditions was unclear.