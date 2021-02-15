Local

New Hampshire

5 Snowmobile Crashes Cause Injuries Across New Hampshire

Five separate snowmobile crashes left several riders with serious injuries over the weekend in New Hampshire

By The Associated Press

Getty Images/Cavan Images RF

Five separate snowmobile crashes left several riders with serious injuries over the weekend in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officers responded to crashes in Claremont and Middleton on Saturday and in Alexandria, Ellsworth and Hillsborough on Sunday. In several cases, officials said driver inexperience led to the crashes.

In Hillsborough, a 20-year-old Biddeford, Maine, woman who had never been on a snowmobile before and didn't know how to either turn or stop crashed head-on into a bob house on Franklin Pierce Lake.

She was thrown from the machine into the bob house, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries.

