5 Taken to Hospital, Including Police Officer, After Crash in Dorchester

By Matt Fortin

A crash late Wednesday night in Dorchester left several people hurt, including a Boston police officer, according to officials.

Boston EMS responded to the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street.

Five people were taken to local hospitals, including an officer. All five people are expected to recover.

Video captured of the scene showed multiple vehicles damaged, and policing taping off the area as they investigated.

There have not been any citations or charges filed in this crash, according to Boston police.

Additional information has not been released.

