5 Taken to Hospital, Including Police Officer, After Crash in Dorchester

A crash late Wednesday night in Dorchester left several people hurt, including a Boston police officer, according to officials.

Boston EMS responded to the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street.

Five people were taken to local hospitals, including an officer. All five people are expected to recover.

Video captured of the scene showed multiple vehicles damaged, and policing taping off the area as they investigated.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There have not been any citations or charges filed in this crash, according to Boston police.

Additional information has not been released.