5 town employees arrested for theft, credit card fraud in Seabrook, NH

Five municipal employees in Seabrook, New Hampshire, are facing charges in connection to an ongoing investigation involving the misuse of public funds.

New Hampshire State Police say they received a request for assistance from Seabrook police back on March 20 regarding a theft investigation involving several Town of Seabrook Department of Public Works employees. The alleged thefts were discovered during a routine audit of purchases made by the employees, police say.

Following a thorough investigation, the five employees were arrested Friday morning at the Seabrook DPW facility. Forty-two-year-old Casey Carter, 40-year-old Shauna Carter, and 52-year-old Ralph Welch, 52, all of Seabrook, were taken into custody on felony charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card, police say.

Sixty-two-year-old Forrest Carter, also of Seabrook, and 66-year-old Herbert Randall, of Effingham, were both arrested on misdemeanor charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card, police say.

Following their arrests, state troopers executed two search warrants, which resulted in the recovery of items related to the investigation, according to police.

All five were released on bail and are scheduled to appear in Hampton District Court on Nov. 14. It wasn't immediately clear if any had obtained an attorney.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John S. Kelly via email at John.S.Kelly@DOS.NH.GOV.