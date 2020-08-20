Local

5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled From Water in Vermont

Vermont State Police said 5-year-old Henry Beaird of Burlington died in an apparent drowning in the Waterbury Reservoir at Little River State Park

A 5-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a reservoir Thursday afternoon in Vermont.

State police were called to Little River State Park in Waterbury shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of a missing boy. When troopers arrived, they said rescue personnel were treating Henry Beaird of Burlington.

A medical helicopter was called, but Beaird was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police called the boy's death an apparent drowning.

Investigators say Beaird was camping with his parents when he went missing. He was found unresponsive in the Waterbury Reservoir.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Beaird's death, police said.

