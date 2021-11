A child died in a fire in South Paris, Maine, on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire at a home on Nichol Street was reported just before 2 p.m., according to Maine State Police.

The 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital from the scene but later died, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported.

The child's name has not yet been released, and the fire remains under investigation.