5-year-old child in critical condition after being pulled from Connecticut River

A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from the Connecticut River in Haddam Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the report of an accident involving a kayak on the river around 3:15 p.m. near Depot Hill Road, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The 5-year-old and a man ended up in the water, DEEP said.

The child was first taken to Middlesex Hospital before being transferred to Connecticut Children's in Hartford in critical condition.

The man refused medical attention.

There were no other details immediately available.