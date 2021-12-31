Local

New Hampshire

5-Year-Old Injured in NH Hit-and-Run

New Hampshire police are searching for the driver of a car who struck and 5-year-old boy and fled Thursday night

New Hampshire police are searching for the driver of a car who struck and 5-year-old boy and fled Thursday night.

The apparent hit-and-run occurred shortly after 5p.m. in front of the McDonald's on Wakefield Street in Rochester.

Rochester Police say the 5-year-old was crossing the street with a 14-year-old family member when he was struck by a red sedan. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The teen was not hurt.

Authorities are asking that anyone with any information on the incident contact Rochester Police.

