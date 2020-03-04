Local
5 Years After Devastating Accident, UVM Basketball Player Gets His Moment

Josh Speidel got his first career start, and points, on the Catamounts' senior night.

By Associated Press and Josh Sullivan

Josh Speidel layup
Courtney Adams/UVM Athletics

Josh Speidel scores the first two points of his college basketball career on senior night. The Vermont Catamount overcame a traumatic brain injury suffered in high school.

It was an extra-special night for the University of Vermont's basketball team on Tuesday night, but not because the Catamounts wrapped up a championship regular season with an 85-62 victory over Albany.

Josh Speidel was a highly-touted recruit out of high school but suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2015 before he could play a game for UVM.

Speidel walked out onto the court with his family on Vermont's Senior Night to a thunderous ovation. He started the game and after Albany was allowed to score uncontested, Speidel did the same on the other end before exiting.

It capped a long road of recovery since 2014, when a doctor told Speidel and his family that he wouldn't be ale to read above a fourth-grade level ever again.

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy honored Speidel on the Senate floor Tuesday, describing him as the "personification of perseverance, determination dedication and hope."

"I know my fellow Vermonters who are at these games, and I know there will be very few dry eyes that are in the house," he said.

Speidel and the Catamounts received kudos college basketball legend Dick Vitale, among others.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

