Local
Maine

52 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Maine

The majority of the cases are in Cumberland County, according to the Maine CDC

By Melissa Buja

coronavirus generic 3

There are now 52 people with the new coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine Centers for Disease Control.

While the majority of the state's cases are in Cumberland County, health officials said there is now one case in Hancock County.

There are also two additional cases at OceanView at Falmouth, an assisted living center in Cumberland County, health officials told News Center Maine. There were already two cases there.

One person has fully recovered from the virus, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. Four others are still hospitalized.

During a Thursday briefing, Shah reminded the public that young people are not immune to COVID-19 and asked that the younger generation be "part of the cure."

More on the Coronavirus

New Hampshire 6 hours ago

Coronavirus in NH: Ban on Large Gatherings Challenged in Court

coronavirus 6 hours ago

State Dept. Raises Global Travel Advisory to ‘Do Not Travel’ Abroad

This article tagged under:

MainecoronavirusCOVID-19
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us