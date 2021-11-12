52-Year-Old Cleveland Bank Robbery Mystery Comes to an End in Mass.

In 1969, a 20-year-old man vanished after robbing a Cleveland bank. Fifty-two years later, U.S. Marshals finally tracked him down in the Boston suburbs.

Ted Conrad has been one of America's most wanted men for half a century. He was an employee at the Society National Bank in Cleveland when he committed the crime in 1969.

On July 11, he stole $215,000, walking out of the bank with the money in a paper bag. It took other bank employees two days to realize what had happened, and by then Conrad was long gone. He vanished after one of the biggest bank robberies in the city, creating a mystery that would take five decades to solve.

Conrad was reportedly obsessed with the 1968 movie “The Thomas Crown Affair,” which showed a man pulling off the perfect crime at a Boston bank and likely inspired Conrad to emulate it. He was able to disappear with the money, and his story sparked such curiosity that he became a popular mystery, with the story being featuring on "America's Most Wanted" and "Unsolved Mysteries." Investigators traveled across the country looking for him, but always came back empty-handed.

Finally, a breakthrough came. Last week, U.S. Marshals finally identified Conrad as Thomas Rendele of Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The robber had moved to Massachusetts in 1970, leading a normal life until his death from lung cancer in May 2021, at the age of 71, authorities said.

Investigators from Cleveland were able match documents completed by Conrad with documents by Randele, determining they were the same person.

Peter J. Elliott is a marshal for northern Ohio whose dad was on the Conrad case during its early days. He inherited the case and has been looking for Conrad ever since.

"My father never stopped searching for Conrad and always wanted closure up until his death in 2020," Elliott said in a statement. "I hope my father is resting a little easier today knowing his investigation and his United States Marshals Service brought closure to this decades-long mystery. Everything in real life doesn't always end like in the movies."