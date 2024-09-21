Maine

53-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Maine

Maine State Police say they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Benton Road at around 7:41 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A 53-year-old man died in a single-car crash in Albion, Maine on Friday night.

Maine State Police say they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Benton Road at around 7:41 p.m.

Authorities say 53-year-old James T. McGarey was driving a Dodge pick-up before leaving the roadway and striking a rock.

Police say that life-saving measures were attempted but McGarey succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on the crash, you are urged to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076. 

The crash remains under investigation.

More Maine stories

Maine Sep 18

Teen killed in pickup truck, moped crash in Maine

Maine Sep 17

Mass. man seriously injured in Maine skydiving accident

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us