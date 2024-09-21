53-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash in Maine

A 53-year-old man died in a single-car crash in Albion, Maine on Friday night.

Maine State Police say they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on East Benton Road at around 7:41 p.m.

Authorities say 53-year-old James T. McGarey was driving a Dodge pick-up before leaving the roadway and striking a rock.

Police say that life-saving measures were attempted but McGarey succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information on the crash, you are urged to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.

The crash remains under investigation.