Local

New Hampshire

53-Year-Old Killed When Motorcycle Hits Tree in New Hampshire

The crash remains under investigation

By Matt Fortin

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

The driver of a motorcycle died on the scene of a crash in New Hampshire over the weekend, according to state troopers.

New Hampshire State Troopers responded to the motorcycle crash on Route 16 north in Milton at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. A preliminary investigation showed that speed was a factor when the motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree, authorities said.

The driver killed has been identified by police as 53-year-old Leigh Nichols of Wakefield.

Witnesses told police that there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The wreck remained under investigation on Monday, and state police have urged anyone with information to reach out to them.

More New Hampshire News

bomb Apr 28

Man Facing State, Federal Charges in Weare, NH, Bomb Explosions

New Hampshire Apr 27

Trump Back in New Hampshire, Focuses on Biden Rematch and Criticizes Chris Sununu​

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us