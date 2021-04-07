6 Arrested in NH Youth Development Center Child Sex Assault Investigation

Six men were arrested Wednesday in an investigation into child sex assault allegations at New Hampshire's state-run youth detention center decades ago, authorities said.

One of the men faces over thirty counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations by seven former residents of the Youth Development Center in Manchester, according to an announcement from New Hampshire state prosecutors.

The men who were arrested by state police Wednesday are Bradley Asbury, a 66-year-old from Dunbarton; Jeffrey Buskey, a 54-year-old from Quincy, Massachusetts; Frank Davis, a 79-year-old Contoocook; Stephen Murray, a 51-year-old from Danvers, Massachusetts; Lucien Poulette, a 65-year-old from Auburn; and James Woodlock, a 56-year-old from Manchester, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the men had attorneys who could speak to the charges. Some were set to be in court to face the charges Thursday.

Four of the men were charged with sexual assault, including Poulette, who faces 33 counts, including 11 of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Asbury and Woodlock are accused of being accomplices to sexual assault.

The accusations against the men stem from alleged assaults that took place between 1994 and 2005, prosecutors said. But abuse allegations related to the center stretch over sex decades, with one person who has sued the state representing 230 clients who say they were abused between 1963 and 2018, when they were ages 7 to 18.

Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation into child sex abuse at the Youth Development Center remains ongoing, characterizing the arrests as a step in the probe. Anyone with information that could be useful in the probe can call a hotline at 271-4000.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement that the arrests "make clear that this Administration is committed to holding these perpetrators accountable for their detestable actions. This is not over and we will continue to investigate these horrific allegations."

The Manchester facility, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center after former Gov. John H. Sununu, the current governor's father, serves children ordered to a secure institutional setting by the juvenile justice system. The average population last year was just 17 residents overseen by about 90 employees, though it once housed upward of 100 youths and employed a larger staff.