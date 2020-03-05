Local
Boston

6 Displaced, 2 Firefighters Injured in Dorchester Fire

Machelle Rushin

A fire in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood reached three alarms and left six residents without a home.

The blaze broke out Thursday night at 12 Stonehurst Street. There was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived.

Four adults and two children were displaced, fire officials said. They were being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Local

Weather 2 hours ago

Powerful Offshore Storm Could Bring Snow to Some

armed kidnapping 4 hours ago

Stoughton Carjacking Arrest Leads to Seizure of Several Firearms, Police Say

One firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation and another had a leg strain. Both are expected to be OK.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsfiredorchester
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us