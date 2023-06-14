6 emaciated dogs up for adoption after rescue from Malden home

Six dogs that were rescued from a Malden, Massachusetts, home last year after being found severely emaciated have recovered and are ready for adoption, a Boston animal welfare agency says.

The dogs, all pitbulls or pitbull mixes, were among 18 dogs found in unsanitary conditions in December with various medical needs, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said Wednesday.

All six that are up for adoption are friendly and ready for new homes, according to the Animal Rescue League. One needed surgery for a potentially deadly uterine infection and most had sores and issues with their teeth and skin.

Animal Rescue League of Boston Photos of a home in Malden where investigators say 18 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The rescue organization is hoping to get the animals adopted quickly to free up space in its kennels for more animals.

The Animal Rescue League hasn't said if anyone is facing charges for the conditions the dogs were found in.