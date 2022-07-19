6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

With beautiful summer weather comes an increased demand for outdoor dining, and New Englanders have plenty of options -- several restaurants in the region have just been named among the best in the country for dining al fresco.

OpenTable released its list of the 100 best restaurants for outdoor dining on Monday. Covering establishments from coast to coast, the list included six restaurants in the New England area.

Four restaurants in Rhode Island and two in Massachusetts met the criteria -- which included incredible views, quality of cuisine and overall eating experience -- and all featured water in some way. Here's what made each stand out.

Rhode Island

The Coast Guard House in Narragansett made the cut. Praised by OpenTable for its wide variety of dishes, from lobster mac and cheese to grilled swordfish, the waterfront seafood spot earned an average of 4.7 stars from 4,516 reviews based on food, service, ambience and value. Reviewers note the Coast Guard House is pricey, but it boasts a "spectacular view," one reviewer wrote.

Boat House Waterfront Dining in Tiverton is "the perfect place for an intimate dinner, casual dining, or family celebration," said one reviewer. Earning an average rating of 4.8 stars from 5,645 reviews, the seafood restaurant in Mt. Hope Bay offers beautiful bayside views of the ocean.

Providence's Los Andes Restaurant serves up flavorful dishes from Peru and Bolivia for lunch as well as dinner. The outdoor patio area has a waterfall and pond, contributing to the tranquility that earned this restaurant a spot on the list.

Newport's Mooring Restaurant has been around for over 35 years. With an award-winning wine list and a full raw bar, the restaurant keeps locals coming back for more, boasting a rating of 4.7 stars from 7,848 reviews on OpenTable.

Massachusetts

The Black Whale in New Bedford is known for its scenic waterfront view overlooking the fishing boats and harbor. Located next to the Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket ferries, the popular restaurant is a tourist attraction, and "the hospitality is second to none," the reservation app said.

A rating of 4.7 stars is matched by Alma Nove in Hingham, a restaurant serving both Mediterranean and Italian cuisine. Its location along the shoreline of Hingham Bay allows guests to enjoy a beautiful view and lounge on comfortable outdoor furniture by a firepit, according to OpenTable.

OpenTable said its ranking was based on reviews from 13.6 million diners and included restaurants from 25 states.

Boston saw a 37% increase in requests for outdoor dining reservations between May and June, a spike that surpassed Portland's 31% and New York's 15%, according to the company.