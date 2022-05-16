6 Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned in Box on Side of Road in Holliston

Police are looking to find whoever abandoned a half dozen newborn puppies over the weekend in Holliston, Massachusetts.

According to police, six newborn puppies were left in a box on the side of Cedar Street between 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday. The puppies are estimated to be less than a week old and are currently being cared for by animal control.

Abandoning animals is illegal in Massachusetts, Holliston police reminded residents. Anyone who cannot care for a pet should contact a local shelter or the MSPCA.

The Holliston Police Department, in partnership with the MSPCA, is asking the public for information regarding these abandoned puppies.

Anyone who has tips that can assist authorities in locating the person or people responding is asked to contact Holliston police at 508-429-1212.

Tips can also be submitted by email to Detective Ciara Maguire at maguire@hollistonpolice.com or to the MSPCA at lawenforcement@mspca.org.

Tips can be kept confidential, police said.