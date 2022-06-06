At Least 6 People Injured in Serious Head-on Collision in Townsend

Two vehicles collided in a serious crash Monday evening in Townsend, Massachusetts, sending at least six people to local hospitals, including one person who was revived by paramedics at the scene.

Townsend Police Sgt. George Reney and Fire Chief Gary Shepherd say they were called to the head-on collision shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Main Street where they found two cars, with three and four passengers in each for seven total people involved.

A preliminary investigation reveals one car apparently crossed over the center line of Route 119 and struck the other vehicle head on where there's a gentle curve in the roadway.

No one was ejected from either vehicle, officials said. The Jaws of life had to be used for two people who were pinned in one of the cars.

Two people were taken by medical helicopter, with one going to Tufts Medical Center, and another to Lahey Hospital. One of the two patients taken by Boston MedFlight had to first be resuscitated on scene after going into cardiac arrest, the fire chief said.

Four others were taken by ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center, officials said.

Officials did not have an update on anyone's condition Monday night but said the injuries were serious enough that the victims were taken to level 1 trauma centers.

Route 119 was closed for several hours following the crash, and people were advised to avoid the area.

Officials did not immediately know if distracted driving or a medical episode played a role in the cause of the crash. Police are speaking with witnesses, and an investigation is ongoing.