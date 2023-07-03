64 packages of fireworks seized during traffic stop in Mass.

Though Massachusetts State Police stopped one man for a presumed insurance violation, they say they quickly discovered several more—including possession of over 64 packages of unlawful fireworks.

On late Sunday afternoon, Trooper Phillip Jett pulled over a 22-year-old Springfield man on Route 91 in Hatfield for canceled insurance. When approaching the 2019 Infiniti SUV, he saw the fireworks and charged the driver for unlawful possession. He was also charged with driving with a suspended driver's license, amongst other things.

The officer seized the fireworks and transferred them to the Police Bomb Squad where they will be disposed of.

It is illegal to use, possess or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. This includes fireworks that are purchased legally in other states and transported across state lines. According to state law, fireworks include things like firecrackers, cherry bombs, sparklers, Roman candles, and a variety of other items that include explosive or flammable compounds.