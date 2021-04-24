Local

raynham

7 Displaced By Raynham House Fire

Fire authorities say although the fire was mostly contained to the basement and first floor, the home sustained significant damage from fire, smoke and water and is uninhabitable

By Shauna Golden

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

Seven residents have been displaced after a fire that started in the basement burned through their home in Raynham, Massachusetts, Saturday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire where multiple people were trapped inside a home on Hill Street around 5:30 a.m., authorities said. Prior to their arrival, other members of the household were able to rescue the mother and child from the basement.

Three of the seven residents were taken to a local area hospital for evaluation, according to authorities. No firefighters were injured.

Fire authorities say although the fire was mostly contained to the basement and the first floor, the home sustained significant damage from fire, smoke and water and is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Raynham Fire and Police Departments, as well as State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal's office.

