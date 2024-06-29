7 injured in Cape Cod deck collapse

Seven people were injured in a Cape Cod deck collapse on Saturday night.
The Centerville Fire Department said they responded to a deck collapse on Mountain Ash Road in Marston Mills at 8:48 p.m. Responding units found seven injured patients at the scene, all of whom were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. All of them are expected to survive.
The cause of the deck collapse remains under investigation.
