Seven people and two cats are without a home after a fire on Saturday afternoon in Brighton, Massachusetts.

The fire was in a three-story apartment building on Hooker Street. Firefighters got the call around 1:45 p.m.

All occupants inside the building were evacuated safely.

Officials say there is nearly $100,000 worth of damages as a result of the two-alarm fire. No injuries are reported.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting.