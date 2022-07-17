7 People Arrested for Breaking Into Downtown Boston Construction Site

Seven people are facing charges after allegedly breaking into the Government Center parking garage construction site that is being demolished in Boston, police said.

According to Boston police, a witness told officers they saw a group of people inside the closed construction site at 1 Congress Street around 3:05 a.m. Sunday. The witness told police the group was wearing all black clothing with masks on their faces, and some were said to be carrying backpacks.

Officers established a perimeter around the site after being advised not to enter due to the hazardous conditions of the construction site under demolition. The group was seen running along the fence line, and officers were able to arrest six of them as they fled over a fence. The seventh suspect was found nearby shortly after and taken into custody, police said.

Police said those arrested were Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston; Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston; Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury; Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury; Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville; Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont; and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston. All are facing charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All of the suspects are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Boston police said the 1 Congress Street construction site was closed at the time of this incident. The gates were locked and there were numerous signs surrounding the site informing people not to trespass.

The demolition of Boston's Government Center garage resumed last Monday, resulting in the closure of a portion of Congress Street for the remainder of the summer. Demolition of the garage had been on hold since March 26, when several floors collapsed, killing 51-year-old construction worker Peter Monsini.

In late June, the MBTA was forced to suspend Green Line and Orange Line service after it was discovered that at least one support column under the Government Center garage was "severely deteriorated" due to years of water damage. Service was allowed to resume a few days later after the support column was reinforced.