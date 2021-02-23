Local

7-Year-Old Girl Dead After Maine Fire

The body of 7-year-old Adele Parent was pulled from a burning home in Lincoln, Maine

The body of a 7-year-old girl was pulled from a burning home Monday night in Lincoln, Maine.

Crews responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a home on Taylor Street, the Maine Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday. After firefighters learned the child was inside, they found her and removed her from the home, but she had already died.

The victim was identified Tuesday as Adele Parent. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and the results are pending the completion of toxicology.

Three adults and two other children were home at the time of the fire. They were all taken to a hospital to be examined, officials said.

The fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-973-3700 Ext. 9.

