7-Year-Old Girl Shot in Maine Home

News Center Maine

A 7-year-old girl was shot Friday in Waterville, Maine.

State police said the girl was shot inside a home on Summer Street. Authorities were notified around 3:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the MaineGeneral Medical Center in Waterville before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

"We continue to monitor her condition tonight and remain hopeful," the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement Friday night.

Neighbors tell News Center Maine they heard three gunshots.

No further information was immediately available.

