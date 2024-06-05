70-foot tree falls onto power lines in Milton, cutting power to hundreds of residents

A giant tree fell onto power lines in Milton, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, leaving hundreds of residents in the dark.

Eversource says crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear and repair damage after the 70-foot tree fell on Eliot Street, cutting power to about 700 customers.

Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to clear and repair damage after this 70-foot tree fell onto our power lines on Eliot St in Milton, cutting power to ~700 of our customers. pic.twitter.com/T3ydg0losT — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) June 5, 2024

Photos posted on the utility company's social media accounts show a splintered tree across the roadway with downed wires, as well as branches surrounding the power pole and entangling the lines.

Eversource's electric system operators are using smart switches to remotely restore as many customers as possible from a backup source, the utility company said.

There was no immediate report of any injuries, and further details were not provided.