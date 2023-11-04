Maine

70-year-old man dead after fire in Carmel, Maine

Carmel Fire Department

A man is dead after a residential fire in Carmel, Maine on Friday afternoon.

The Carmel Fire Department said they responded to a report of a fire on 26 Haskell Street at around 2:57 p.m.

When they arrived they discovered a man, identified as 70-year-old Joseph Jack, had died as a result of the fire according to authorities.

Authorities say Jack lived at that residence with his wife but was alone in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

