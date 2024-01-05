71-year-old woman hit by MBTA bus in Chelsea, police say

The woman, 71, was conscious and alert and complained of neck, back and leg pain, police said

A woman who was crossing the street in Chelsea, Massachusetts, was hit by an MBTA bus this week, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Cross Street and Broadway, transit police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the bus was travelling at a low speed, when it turned onto Cross Street from Broadway and hit the woman, police said. The impact knocked the pedestrian to the ground.

The bus driver, according to police, stopped immediately.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The woman, 71, was conscious and alert and complained of neck, back and leg pain, police said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us