72-Foot Yacht Catches Fire Off NH Coast

A 72-foot yacht caught fire off the coast of New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, spewing flames and black smoke that could be seen all along the coast.
The U.S. Coast Guard said shortly after 5:30 p.m. that the boat is fully engulfed in flames in the Piscataqua River near New Castle. The Coast Guard, New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the Portsmouth Fire Department are all responding.
Both people who were on board were assisted by a Good Samaritan and were not hurt, the Coast Guard said.
All other boats are urged to remain clear of the area while firefighting and containment operations are being conducted.