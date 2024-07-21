Vermont

75-year-old Vt. man facing charges for road rage incident

Vermont State Police say Jack Deforge got out of his vehicle and assaulted 20-year-old Ryan Recore in the middle of the roadway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 75-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old during a road rage incident in South Hero, Vermont, on Saturday evening.

State police say they received a report around 5:25 p.m. about a possible assault that had occurred at Route 2 by Ferry Road.

Their investigation revealed that during a road rage incident, Jack Deforge got out of his vehicle and assaulted Ryan Recore in the middle of the roadway.

Recore, of Plattsburgh, New York, was evaluated by EMS for minor injuries, state police said.

Deforge, of Grand Isle, Vt., was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court on Aug. 22 for simple assault and disorderly conduct. It wasn't immediately clear if he'd obtained an attorney.

Further details about what led up to the assault were not shared.

