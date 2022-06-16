Local

Massachusetts

76 Beagles Rescued From Breeding Facility, Up for Adoption in Mass.

The MSPCA-Angell is hoping to bring another 20 dogs back to Massachusetts this weekend and asked for support for that journey

By Kate Riccio

MSCPA-Angell Twitter

Dozens of beagles are now up for adoption in Massachusetts after being rescued from an out-of-state breeder, the MSPCA announced Thursday.

The MSPCA-Angell partnered with the Humane Society of the U.S. to provide the dogs with safe homes until they are placed in more permanent ones. There are 76 dogs currently at the Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA Adoption Centers.

"This is undoubtedly one of the most consequential and national operations we've ever been a part of," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell in a statement posted to social media. "Our focus is ensuring these dogs will be cherished and loved by new families here."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions and isolated from people. The MSPCA said the breeding facility was being used for research.

Two dogs were pregnant at the time and have since given birth to a combined 13 puppies. The MSPCA said all dogs responded well to care and some have already been placed in loving homes.

The MSPCA noted that they are working to bring an additional 20 dogs back to Massachusetts this weekend. They encourage people to donate to their fundraiser and support the pups in their journeys.

Those interested in adopting a beagle can visit this site.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts Jun 13

Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday Set for Aug. 13-14

Sponsored Content 5 hours ago

Places to Visit and Support in Brookline All Year Long

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsHumane Society of the United StatesMSPCA-Angellnortheast animal shelterdogs for adoption
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us