8 Arrested In Drug Trafficking Investigation in Western Mass.

Eight men were arrested by Massachusetts State Police in what they described as a "long investigation" into drug trafficking in the western part of the state.

Multiple kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine, three firearms and more than $100,000 in cash were seized by authorities.

The men arrested were identified as:

Josue Figueroa, 29, of Springfield

Robert Bigio Sr., 60, of Springfield

Robert Bigio Jr., 34, of Springfield

Alexander Rodriguez, 33, of Holyoke

Emmanuel Montano, 38, of Springfield

Heriberto Escalera, 34, of Springfield

Christopher Bermudez, 29, of Holyoke

Aneudy Lopez Santos, 40, of Holyoke

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"Dismantling these organizations that import death onto our streets is a priority of the Massachusetts State Police and our partner agencies," said Interim Colonel John Mawn Jr.

Massachusetts State Police say the Springfield Metropolitan Area is a source of supply for large-scale narcotics trafficking in Western New England.