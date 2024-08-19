8 kayakers rescued from strong wind and waves in Vermont

Eight kayakers had to be rescued after being overcome by strong wind and waves in Outer Malletts Bay in Colchester, Vermont, over the weekend.

Colchester police said their marine unit heard a distress call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday for eight kayakers needing assistance in the Outer Malletts Bay near the mouth of the Lamoille River. The report said that one person was already in the water.

At the time of the report, police said there was a strong south wind and 2-3 foot waves in the Outer Malletts Bay.

Colchester Technical Rescue, Colchester Rescue Squad, the Colchester Fire Department and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel from Burlington were all dispatched to the incident.

The Coast Guard and the police marine unit arrived a short time later and located the kayakers off of the Route 2 Sand Bar.

The Coast Guard transferred all eight kayakers into their vessel, including the person in the water, and took them to the Malletts Bay public boat launch, where they were evaluated by members of Colchester Rescue. No injuries were reported.