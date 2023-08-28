dorchester

8 pre-teens, teens arrested after large fight breaks out at South Bay Center

There was a report of another major fight later Sunday at AMC near the Boston Common

By Matt Fortin and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Eight pre-teens and teenagers, ranging in age from 12 to 17, were arrested following a major fight at the South Bay shopping center in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, the Boston Police Department announced.

Boston police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a fight involving a large group of people, and when they arrived, they saw a "large group of juveniles causing disturbances," the department said.

Several of them wouldn't leave and were confrontational with police, and some of them allegedly began to assault police. Multiple districts and state police were called in for help. Boston police said the arrests were made shortly before 5 p.m.

Later Sunday night, there was a report of another fight involving a large group of people at 175 Tremont Street, which is the address of the AMC Boston Common 19, according to the Boston Globe. Additional details on that incident have not been made available yet.

The South Bay shopping center has been the site of multiple violent incidents recently.

Four teens were arrested after they allegedly randomly attacked a person there on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The three boys and one girl -- all 13 years old -- were facing charges including assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In another incident at the beginning of the month, six teenagers were arrested after allegedly attacking police officers, throwing rocks and smashing cruiser windows at the shopping center.

