Child dead, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in NH, police say

An 8-year-old child is dead and four other people injured, most of them seriously, after a head-on collision in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Friday evening, police said.

The crash took place on Route 106 just north of Staniels Road at around 6:37 p.m., New Hampshire State Police said Saturday. A Toyota 4Runner SUV and a Mazda 3 car had collided.

Investigators believe car, driven by 36-year-old Philip Sparacio, was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the SUV, driven by 52-year-old Stacy Sargent.

Two occupants of the SUV were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Three occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital, two of them children with life-threatening injuries, police said.

At the hospital, one of the children, an 8-year-old who hasn't been publicly identified, was pronounced dead, police said. No other details were provided on the second child who was critically injured.

Route 106 was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

Authorities haven't said why they believe Sparacio crossed into oncoming traffic, or if any charges will be filed.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone with video footage or other information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Dodds at 603-223-4381.