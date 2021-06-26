8-Year-Old Shooting Chipmunks Accidentally Strikes Uncle

A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.

The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.”

“It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,” Krauss aid. “There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that,” he said.