Local

interstate 93

80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH

Interstate 93 southbound was shut down for several hours for officials to investigate the crash

By Kate Riccio

Getty Images

An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.

After parking his 2004 GMC pickup truck on the left side of the road, Duncan tried to remove the obstruction — officials did not specify what it was — but was hit by a 2017 Nissan in the process, state police reported.

At the same time, a 2017 Ford hit the Nissan, police said, and both drivers were sent to the Franklin Hospital to be treated.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The southbound side of I-93 was shut down for several hours while officials investigated the crash, state police said, and the investigation remained ongoing Thursday.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 603-227-0038.

More New Hampshire News

23 hours ago

Electric Rates Jump in NH

New Hampshire Jul 28

New Hampshire Therapist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Patient

This article tagged under:

interstate 93New Hampshirecar crashNew Hampshire State PoliceBristol
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us