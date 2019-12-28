Local
80-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed Crossing Road in NH

The pedestrian was not on a crosswalk when he was hit, Newport police say

By Alec Greaney

An 80-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a road in Newport, New Hampshire, and died later Saturday evening, police say.

The collision occurred on North Main Street near Yoshi’s Convenience Store around 7:30 p.m. The man had just left the store and was crossing the street when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Escape, according to Newport police.

The victim was not using a crosswalk when he was hit.

The man, identified by police as Bedford resident Carlton Barton, was severely injured and transported to Valley Regional Hospital. He later died from those injuries, police said.

The driver, 33-year-old Jamie Fordiani of Newport, was heading northbound on North Main Street. Police say that neither speed nor alcohol seem to be factors in the incident.

Police are still investigating the fatal collision.

