80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod

An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said.

Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The driver of the moped, an 80-year-old woman from West Falmouth, was killed in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing by the Falmouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.