Local
Massachusetts

81-Year-Old Woman Dies After New Year’s Eve Crash

Generic-Ambulance-Cropped
Getty Images

An 81-year-old woman has died after being hit by an SUV on New Year's Eve in Arlington, Massachusetts.

The woman, identified as Ann DesRosiers of Arlington, was hit by a Ford Explorer while walking in the area of Chestnut Street and Chestnut Terrace, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said. Police responded before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

DesRosiers was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead on Tuesday, the DA's office said Thursday.

Local

cobblestone streets 21 mins ago

Portland Moves to Fix ‘Very Uneven’ Cobblestones on 2 Streets

politics 56 mins ago

Markey, Kennedy Ramping Up Campaigns With Start of New Year

The 48-year-old Saugus man who was driving the SUV remained at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsArlingtonpedestrian crash
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us