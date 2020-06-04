Local

82-Year-Old Man Holding Trump Sign Assaulted by Fall River Man: Police

Pleas of not guilty were entered on the behalf of Aidan Courtright, 27, during an arraignment on Wednesday

An 82-year-old veteran holding a Donald Trump sign was pushed to the ground and kicked in the ribs and legs by a man who first ripped the sign from his hands and tore it in half, police in Massachusetts said.

Aidan Courtright, 27, of Fall River, is charged with committing a civil rights violation with injury; assault and battery on a person over 60 years old; vandalizing property; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, police said.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf during an arraignment on Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of the assault at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fall River police Lt. Daniel Dube said.

The suspect pulled up in his car, grabbed and destroyed the sign and pushed the victim to the ground, then kicked him, Dube said.

The victim, who served in the Air Force in the 1950s, was taken to the hospital with bruising on his lower back, police said.

Courtright's attorney, Marc Roberts, asked for a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday to be delayed in order to gather "character and other information to present to the court."

A voicemail message was left with Roberts.

