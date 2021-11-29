Local

shooting

82-Year-Old Man Seriously Hurt in NH Hunting Accident

His 83-year-old companion failed to remove all the rounds from his gun, and it went off in their vehicle, New Hampshire Fish and Game said

By Asher Klein

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

An 82-year-old man was shot in the leg during an apparent hunting accident in New Hampshire over the Thanksgiving weekend, officials said.

The man from Wilton had been out hunting with an 83-year-old from Lyndeborough in Lyndeborough on Saturday evening, New Hampshire Fish and Game said. As they returned to their vehicles, a bolt-action hunting rifle fired while the older man was placing it into his vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The older man failed to remove all the rounds from the gun, a .300 Remington Model 722, officials said.

The bullet traveled across the vehicle and into the 82-year-old's leg, then out through the door on the driver's side. The man was seriously injured and his companion provided aid while an ambulance came, but he has since been released from the hospital, officials said.

Local

Birds 3 mins ago

Loon Counters Find More Adults But Loss of Chicks in Maine

Cape Cod 11 mins ago

Cape Cod Sea Turtle Strandings Increase After Slow Start

The shooting remains under investigation by Fish and Game conservation officers and the New Hampshire State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call 603-271-3361 or 603-852-3411.

This article tagged under:

shootingNew HampshirehuntingNew Hampshire Fish And GameLyndeborough
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us