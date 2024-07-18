82-year-old Vermont woman's disappearance now considered suspicious, police say

Police say the disappearance of an 82-year-old Vermont woman is now being considered suspicious.

Roberta Martin, of Enosburgh, last had contact with her family by phone around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, and has not been heard from since. Neighbors reported her missing to state police around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday after going to check on her and discovering she was not at her Butternut Hollow Road home.

Her disappearance was initially being investigated as a missing persons case, but state police said in an update Thursday afternoon that new information obtained by investigators indicates that her disappearance is suspicious.

Martin is described as being 5'1" tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She is reportedly in good health physically and mentally.

Search efforts continued overnight and were ongoing Thursday afternoon, police said. Search crews are concentrating on the area around Martin's home, and detectives are conducting interviews, gathering evidence and pursuing potential leads.

The search efforts involve state police search and rescue teams, K-9 units and unmanned aircraft, along with uniformed troopers. Additional participating agencies include the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, and the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team. Enosburgh Fire and Rescue are also providing assistance.

State police are looking to speak with anyone who passed through the general area of Sand Hill Road and Butternut Hollow Road in Enosburgh between 10 p.m. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday and might have information relevant to the investigation.

Investigators said they have received several tips about people seen walking or jogging in the area during that timeframe, and are also looking to identify and interview these people as well. State police said they are also aware of numerous false reports and potential spam posts about the investigation on social media.

Anyone with information can call state police at 802-524-5993 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.