84-year-old arrested for stabbing deaf woman in East Boston

An 84-year-old man was arrested in connection to a stabbing in East Boston on Friday afternoon.

Investigators swarmed a Brandywyne Drive apartment community Friday after a call came in that a resident had been stabbed.

The resident, a deaf woman, was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"I never would have thought it would be her," said resident Elizabeth Clay.

Neighbors say the woman who was stabbed is deaf, very friendly, and well-known at the Brandywyne Village apartments.

The man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a disabled person with injury, armed assault in a dwelling, and assault to murder.

They have not said if the two had any connection, or if this was a random attack.

"She didn't have enemies," said neighbor Camille Racca.

Neighbors say they heard the woman screaming in the middle of the afternoon, and then she ran to the office for help.

"It's too bad somebody would pick on somebody that's deaf," said Racca.

The man was later transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and will be arraigned in the East Boston District Court.

