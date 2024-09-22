Maine

84-year-old Mass. woman injured during hike in Maine

The extent of injury the woman suffered was not disclosed.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police Car with Flashing red and blue lights
Getty Images

An 84-year-old woman from Massachusetts was injured on Friday after falling on a hiking trail in western Maine.

According to News Center Maine, authorities responded around 4 p.m. to help a woman who had fell while hiking Parker Ridge Trail, said a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Donna Hobart, of Springfield, Massachusetts was transported to the end of the trail by authorities as it was determined she could continue walking with some assistance.

