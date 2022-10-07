89-Year-Old Maine Couple Dead in Murder Suicide, Authorities Say

A husband and wife in Maine, both 89, are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member Wednesday morning at their home in Orrington.

Maine's chief medical examiner ruled the death a murder-suicide, state police said Friday. Authorities did not say which person was allegedly responsible.

It was not clear what led to the incident, and state police said no further information would be released.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.