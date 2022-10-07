Local

89-Year-Old Maine Couple Dead in Murder Suicide, Authorities Say

Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were found dead Wednesday at their home in Orrington, Maine; authorities have deemed the incident a murder-suicide, but did not say which person was allegedly responsible

A husband and wife in Maine, both 89, are dead in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member Wednesday morning at their home in Orrington.

Maine's chief medical examiner ruled the death a murder-suicide, state police said Friday. Authorities did not say which person was allegedly responsible.

It was not clear what led to the incident, and state police said no further information would be released.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

