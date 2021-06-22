9 People Displaced By Somerville Fire

A fire spread through two homes on Bond Street in Somerville early Thursday morning, leaving 9 people displaced.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for dehydration. No one was injured in the fire.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"When you have hot, humid conditions like this, it really wears down on the guys. That's why the third alarm was struck - to get extra man power in here," Somerville Fire Chief Charles Breen said.

The fire spread through all floors of a two-and-a-half story house at 17 Bond Street and damaged an adjacent home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.